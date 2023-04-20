Skegss announce departure of singer and bassist Toby Cregan

Byron Bay trio Skegss have announced that singer and bassist Toby Cregan is leaving the band.

Announced today (April 20), the band took to social media to break the news, writing: “We’re sad to announce our best mate Tobes is leaving the band and we wish him nothing but luck and good times.”

Advertisement

The band continued: “We want to thank him endlessly for the pivotal role he played in the creation of Skegss, and the band as a whole in the last 10 years. We could never have done it without him and love him heaps. The tours and memories are endless, not to mention the friendship we’ve had in all that time.”

Toby Cregan will play his last shows with Skegss across Groovin The Moo this month, their upcoming UK tour and finally, at Splendour in the Grass.

Skegss went on to say that they plan to “continue with new music”, with “tours to be announced soon”.

The band have yet to announce a replacement for Cregan.

Following the announcement, Splendour in the Grass wrote on Instagram: “It’s always a sad day to say adios to a friend of Splendour! Toby will be playing his last show with [Skegss] at [Splendour in the Grass 2023]. We love Toby, wish him the very best & can’t wait to rock out one last time this July.”

Advertisement

Skegss first formed in 2014 as a quartet, with guitarist Noa Deane leaving the band in April 2015 to focus on his surfing career. The band have released two studio albums to date: 2018’s ‘My Own Mess’ and 2021’s ‘Rehearsal’. They have also two several EPs, 2015’s ’50 Push Ups For A Dollar’ and 2017’s ‘Holiday Food’.

Toby Cregan’s remaining tour dates with Skegss are:

April:

21 – Groovin The Moo – Wayville, Australia

22 – Groovin The Moo – South Maitland, Australia

23 – Groovin The Moo – Mitchell, Australia

29 – Groovin The Moo – North Bendigo, Australia

30 – Groovin The Moo – Warana, Australia

May:

06 – Groovin The Moo – South Bunbury, Australia

17 – The Wardrobe – Leeds, United Kingdom

18 – St. Lukes – Glasgow, United Kingdom (SOLD OUT)

20 – The Old Fire Station – Bournemouth, United Kingdom

22 – Thekla – Bristol, United Kingdom (SOLD OUT)

23 – Chalk – Brighton, United Kingdom

25 – Electric Ballroom – London, United Kingdom

26 – Metronome – Nottingham, United Kingdom

27 – The Watering Hole – Cornwall, United Kingdom

July:

21 – Splendour in the Grass – Yelgun, Australia