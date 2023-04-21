Skeleten announces debut album, ‘Under Utopia’

Sydney singer and producer Skeleten has announced his debut album, ‘Under Utopia’.

Skeleten – real name Russell Fitzgibbon – announced the record today (April 21) via social media, writing: “Without getting too serious… I had this vision of waking into the world from eternal nothingness and floating over humanity, seeing everything with universal wonder and love, breathing in all the beauty and sadness of life for the first time.”

He continued: “I saw people everywhere carrying compassion and felt like wanting a better world was this powerful shared consciousness that was growing out of the earth.”

‘Under Utopia’ is due out on Friday, July 28 on Astral People Recordings/2MR. Pre-orders are available here.

Skeleten said of the record via a press release: “We’re more familiar with the idea of a dystopia in the modern world – that’s more close to our consciousness. I think on this album I wanted to explore the importance of imaging and embodying a new world.”

He also coincided the record’s announcement with the release of the album’s lead single and its accompanying music video ‘Sharing The Fire’.

Watch the video for ‘Sharing The Fire’ below.

The complete track list for Skeleten’s ‘Under Utopia’ has also been revealed via a press release. Check it out below.

1. ‘Generator’

2. ‘Mirrored’

3. ‘Walking On Your Name’

4. ‘Heart Full Of Tenderness’

5. ‘Territory Day’

6. ‘No Drones In The Afterlife’

7. Under Utopia’

8. ”Colour Room’

9. ‘Right Here It’s Only Love’

10. ‘Sharing The Fire’

11. ‘Everything We Need In The World’