Skeleten shares breezy cover of Digitalism’s classic ‘Pogo’

Sydney producer Skeleten – aka former Fishing member Russell Fitzgibbon – has marked the one-year anniversary of his solo project with a summery cover of Digitalism’s 2007 track ‘Pogo’.

Fitzgibbons’ take on the track – which first appeared on the German indietronica duo’s debut album, ‘Idealism’ – flips the script on its driving, festival-primed style; he trades the crunchy synth leads and snappy beat for a more atmospheric soundscape, carried by shimmery keys, rounded bass guitar and a beat evocative of ‘90s hip-hop. Fitzgibbons’ hazy, fuzzed-out vocal sizzles over the mix, giving it a mellow and fittingly nostalgic feel.

Check out the Skeleten cover of ‘Pogo’ – as well as Digitalism’s 2007 original – below:

In a press release, Fitzgibbon explained that he was drawn to ‘Pogo’ after reminiscing on his adolescence, pondering the track’s potential to have been formative in his own creative development.

“I was thinking about a cover,” he said, “[and] wondering what songs fit into the kinda [sic] world of my music. Listening to ‘Pogo’ after it had been such a memorable song in my high school years, I realised that not only did it fit my world but maybe it had actually had a bit of a hand in creating it.”

The cover comes as the sixth Skeleten release for 2021. It follows on from the singles ‘Walking On Your Name’ and ‘Live In Another World’, as well as remix packages for both and a rework of the Cosmo’s Midnight track ‘We Could Last Forever’. Fitzgibbon debuted the project in August 2020 with the track ‘Mirrored’, which was followed that December with ‘Biting Stone’.

Reflecting on a year of the endeavour, Fitzgibbon said: “For the first time, I was really just making music with absolutely no intention, just doing exactly what felt good in the moment. It was only after I had all these ideas floating around that I started to realise how much it sounded like me, and maybe understand a little of what I was getting at.”

2022 will kick off the live era of Skeleten, with the project’s first three headline shows booked in for January. The run will start in Sydney on Friday January 21 with a sold-out show at Mary’s Underground, before hitting Melbourne the following Friday (January 28) and Adelaide that Saturday (January 29).

Tickets for those last two shows are available from Skeleten’s website.