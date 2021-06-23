Skepta announces his new EP ‘All In’

Skepta has announced his new EP ‘All In’.

The Tottenham rapper has yet to release any solo material in 2021, though he has featured on songs by the likes of Slowthai, the late Tony Allen and Pop Smoke this year.

Announcing ‘All In’ on his Instagram Stories last night (June 22), Skepta confirmed that he had been working on the release with the producer and engineer Joshua Faulkner.

“2020 was [woozy emoji] but still we made a lot of ideas,” Skepta wrote. “So many different styles, verses and beats.

“We threw it all together and stripped it down to five standalone singles for the world to enjoy. The EP is called ‘ALL IN’. As soon as Joshua Faulkner has finished mixing and mastering, it’s yours. Then I’m finally ready to move on to the next chapter.

Skepta set to release new 5 track E.P “All In” 💿 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JsoDwcCka1 — AQT Entertainment (@aqtent_) June 23, 2021

“I see all the messages for new music, my love to everybody supporting.”

Skepta then confirmed the tracklist for ‘All In’, which you can see below.

Bellator Frontline Nirvana Lit Like This Eyes On Me

A release date for Skepta’s ‘All In’ EP has yet to be announced.

Speaking to NME recently, Slowthai recalled the support he received from Skepta following the backlash he received for his controversial behaviour at the NME Awards 2020.

“He’s one of those people who came to Northampton when I was 12 years old and since then, he’s always looked out for me,” Slowthai said of his enduring friendship with Skepta.