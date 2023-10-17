Skepta is searching for an actor to play “young Skepta” in a project

Skepta has put out a casting call for actors to play a young version of him in an upcoming project.

The grime artist shared the listing from his creative agency Big Smoke Corporation on social media today (October 17), where it states that he’s looking for male actors aged 16-21 “to play a young Skepta”. Those wanting to audition must be based in the UK.

The post invites candidates to send their showreels, portraits and other information to the email address listed below. No further details on the project itself are mentioned.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Skepta paid homage to Amy Winehouse with new track ‘Can’t Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)’ which contains vocal samples from her 2007 single ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’.

His fifth and most recent studio album, ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’, came out in 2019. Since then, Skepta has shared numerous releases under his house label Más Tiempo, which was launched back in April with a performance at London’s KOKO venue.

Over the summer, he performed slots at Glastonbury and We Are FSTVL’s 10th anniversary in August.

Last month, ticket details were announced for Glastonbury’s 2024 festival, which is set to take place between June 26-30. The 2023 edition featured performances from Elton John, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses.