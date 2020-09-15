Skepta, Octavian and Arlo Parks sign up for three day online gig series

Three day online music event ‘Dummy Live’ will broadcast a series of performances from Skepta, Octavian and Arlo Parks next month.

All three will pre-record their sets, performing exclusive new material as well as tracks from their respective back catalogues.

Special guests are also promised for the shows, which take place next month. Skepta will perform on Friday October 9, followed by Octavian on October 10 and Arlo Parks on October 11.

Advertisement

All the performances take part at 8pm BST, and will be broadcast worldwide on the new streaming platform On Air.

State-of-the-art production is promised for each show, with stages for each artist specially constructed at The Steel Yard venue in London.

Director Matt Askem will oversee the three shoots. His previous credits include tours and broadcasts for the likes of U2, Muse, Adele and Alicia Keys, and he was also broadcast director for the 2012 London Paralympics Closing Ceremony featuring Coldplay, Jay-Z and Rihanna.

He’ll be joined by producer Steve Nolan, whose credits include The BRIT Awards, The BAFTAS, The MOBO Awards and The Queen’s Golden Jubilee, and lighting designer Tim Routledge, who has designed shows for Beyonce, The Spice Girls, Sam Smith and Stormzy.

Meanwhile, Octavian is gearing up to release his debut album, executive produced by Skepta, delivering the single ‘Famous’ last month.