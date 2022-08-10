Skepta opens up about suffering from stomach-related health issues

Skepta has opened up about his experience of suffering from stomach-related health issues.

The rapper/producer was admitted to hospital last month with an undisclosed illness, per Metro.co.uk. Captioning an image taken from his bed, he asked fans to “say a little prayer for me”.

Shortly afterwards, Skepta headed back out on the road to perform at events including Rolling Loud Portugal and Sun Festival 2022.

Taking to Instagram Stories yesterday (August 9), the Boy Better Know star shared his experience of dealing with various stomach issues. “Through song lyrics or word of mouth some of you know I have suffered from IBS/stomach ulcers/problems since my early twenties,” he began.

“Apart from me not being able to maintain a steady weight, depression, short term memory loss, it also controls my moods, which has ultimately steered my life.”

Skepta went on to explain how he underwent an endoscopy previously, but said “nothing was found”. However, he explained that he still experiences “crippling waves of pain” in his stomach.

“So I think the next thing for me to do is to book an MRI scan but if anybody has any experience or advice about this kind of thing I would love to talk still,” Skepta continued.

“Sending strength to anybody that has had to deal with stomach problems kmt smh the internal fights, the mood swings, losing things etc. are normal symptoms, just don’t let it ruin your life.”

He concluded the message by urging those with similar symptoms to “please get help”. You can see the post above.

Skepta released his fifth and most recent studio album, ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’, back in 2019. In a four-star review, NME said: “This sounds like a record from a rapper with gallons of creative juice in the tank.”