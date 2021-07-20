Skepta has hinted that his new EP ‘All In’ is set to be released next week, and vowed to “never quit music” following recent talk of retirement.

The rapper announced his new 5-track EP last month, after hinting back in March that he might be retiring after one more song.

“This Jae5 song/video featuring Rema and myself was recorded and shot last year in Ghana,” Skepta revealed in an Instagram Story earlier this year. “I have one more song with Bando & L’s that we also recorded in 2020, after we drop that I’m out..”

“Any verses of mine you hear this year, were all recorded last year,” he wrote. “I’ve stopped recording 2021.”

Now, Skepta has taken to Instagram Live to refute claims that he’s retiring from music. “I could never quit music,” he told fans. “I don’t know who’s pushing that narrative, pushing that agenda that Skeppy is stopping music and all that. How? I am music.”

He then seemingly revealed that his new project will come out on July 30, the week after Dave’s new album ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’.

“I’m going to let Dave’s album come out this week then I’m going to drop it the week after,” he said, before revealing that he’s going to announce the tracklist for the new project on Sunday (July 25), hinting that it may be a separate body of work to ‘All In’, which has already had its tracklist revealed.

Skepta’s most recent music came in the form of new track ‘Lane Switcha’, a collaboration between the Tottenham rapper and the late Pop Smoke, taken from the Fast & Furious 9 soundtrack.