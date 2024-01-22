Skillet frontman John Cooper hits out at Demi Lovato’s pro-choice song ‘Swine’: “It encapsulates so much evil”

Skillet frontman John Cooper has hit out at Demi Lovato’s pro-choice song ‘Swine’ saying it “encapsulates so much evil” in a controversial new interview.

Speaking to PluggedIn, Cooper spoke out about abortion before bringing up Lovato’s song.

He said: “Guess who else cheers on baby murder — Americans…Eight hundred thousand babies are aborted a year. I looked it up… it’s over a quarter, over 25 per cent of babies each year are aborted in this country.

“It’s absolutely crazy. But all of our celebrities cheer it on…The point is that every day will give you new opportunities to explain to your kids, ‘Okay, you know the celebrities that your friends all really idolise? You’ve gotta understand what they’re actually saying — they’re cheering it on.’”

After this, Cooper mentioned ‘Swine’, a song that was released by Lovato as a protest song on the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

“In that one song, she encapsulates so much evil,” Cooper continued. “In that song, she supplies us with the best pro-life argument we always give, which is that people are not killing their babies because they can’t afford it.

“They’re killing their babies because they want to have sex with ‘whoever I want to, whenever I want to. I don’t wanna use birth control. I should be able to do whatever I want.’ It is pure narcissism, pure evil, and then she’s screaming at all the people who are saying that this is murder.”

The frontman of the Christian rock band Skillet is no stranger to making controversial comments.

Back in 2021, he faced a backlash after comparing Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s Grammys performance of ‘WAP’ to the speeches of Adolf Hitler.

He also criticised Rage Against The Machine in the past, questioning the authenticity of the band’s political opinions.