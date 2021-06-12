Skin, Lulu, Alison Moyet and more among Queen’s Birthday Honours List

Skunk Anansie‘s Skin, Lulu, Alison Moyet and more are among the musical stars to receive honours from The Queen in the 2021 Birthday Honours list.

The annual list of recipients was announced yesterday (June 11) to mark the monarch’s birthday, and also sees England footballers Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson nominated for their services to the game.

1,129 people have been honoured in the list, with 50% of those nominated (567) being women.

Alison Moyet and Engelbert Humperdinck both receive MBEs for their services to music, while Skin receives an OBE and Lulu a CBE.

“The face you make when you get an OBE!!” Skin wrote on Instagram, celebrating the award. “Not bad for an skinny black girl from Brixton who fell in love with Rock & Roll!!

“But seriously, this is a lovely thing to happen to me and I’m quite chuffed, gonna take a step back and suck it in.”

“The Queen’s Birthday Honours allow us to pay tribute to all those who have gone above and beyond in their service to this country,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

“Throughout the pandemic we have seen countless examples of every day heroes. From those using their expertise to help develop life-saving vaccines, which are now being rolled out successfully to all parts of the UK, to the people who have given time and energy to care for their communities.”

Elsewhere in the list, Game of Thrones star Jonathan Pryce, who is set to portray the late Prince Philip in the final two seasons of Netflix‘s hit royal show The Crown, has been awarded a knighthood.

The Queen’s annual New Year’s Honours list, released in January, saw Craig David named as an MBE alongside a knighthood for Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and more.