Skrillex announces five-hour performance at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Skrillex (aka Sonny Moore) has announced a monumental one-off show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, where he’ll perform for a mind-boggling five hours.

Similar to his recent gig at Madison Square Garden in New York – where he DJ’d alongside recent collaborators Fred Again.. and Four Tet – Moore will hit the decks at 7pm, delivering tunes from then until midnight. The show is set to go down on Saturday April 29, with tickets available here at 10am this Friday (March 31).

Reviewing the New York show (which sold out in a matter of minutes), NME’s Erica Campbell wrote that Moore and co. “[wooed] the crowd into a frenzy with ingenious mixes like a high-octane version of Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ and a fresh take on the formidable dancefloor banger, ‘Return Of The Mack’ by Mark Morrison”.

Moore’s current string of touring comes in support of his recent second and third albums, ‘Quest For Fire’ and ‘Don’t Get Too Close’, which arrived one day apart back in February. In a three-star review of the former album, NME’s Ben Jolley praised the album for delivering “a collection of genre-blending tracks that push things forward while succinctly showcasing [Moore’s] seemingly endless versatility”.

Earlier this month, Moore, Fred Again.. and Four Tet teamed up for another collaborative effort, the standalone single ‘Baby Again..’. The trio previously worked together (alongside Flowdan) on ‘Rumble’, one of the key singles released ahead of ‘Quest For Fire’.