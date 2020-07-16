Skunk Anansie’s Skin to release autobiography later this year

Skunk Anansie‘s Skin has announced the release of her autobiography later this year, charting her rise to fame with the London rock band.

Set for release on September 24, It Takes Blood & Guts will see Skin telling the story of how Skunk Anansie forged their career at sweat-drenched London gigs, before eventually headlining Glastonbury in 1999.

An official synopsis teases: “As a black, gay woman singing rock music, Skin is an unmissable force, especially in the early days of the band. But she had to fight for her success and she still does today.

“The book will tell her story from a difficult childhood growing up in Brixton, fighting poverty and prejudice, through the bands early days, huge success and timeless performances, her work as a social and cultural activist, championing LGBTQ+ rights, advocating women and young people in the arts and music industry, a fashion icon, model and muse and her legacy as one of the most influential women in British rock.”

The book is a collaboration between Skin and former NME journalist Lucy O’Brien.

Last year, Skin admitted she was “irritated” after Beyonce reportedly claimed that she was the first black woman to headline Glastonbury.

Skunk Anansie made history when they headlined Glastonbury in 1999, with Skin becoming the first black woman to take top billing at the legendary festival.

In an interview with The Guardian, she admitted being annoyed after Beyonce reportedly took credit for the accolade when she headlined the festival back in 2011.

Stormzy also apologised to Skunk Anansie after claiming that he was the “first black British artist to headline Glastonbury.