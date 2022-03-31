Sky Ferreira delays second album: “Wrath and death threats – pause until April”

Sky Ferreira has revealed that her second album ‘Masochism’ is now due in April, after her mother previously said that her daughter’s new album was set for release in March.

In an Instagram story late last year, the singer said that her long-awaited follow-up to her debut LP ‘Night Time, My Time’, which came out in October 2013, is “actually coming out this time”, after more than half a decade of teasing.

In November 2021, she teased the arrival of some new music on Instagram while she was celebrating the eighth anniversary of ‘Night Time, My Time’.

Advertisement

“NEW MUSIC RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED. let’s just say…uh… ~it comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb~,” she wrote, an idiom that references the month of March and the weather changes.

Ferreira’s mother Tonia Lamere appeared to confirm this release date when she shared an image of Ferreira on her Instagram Stories in January with the caption “new album coming March”.

Last night (30 March), Ferreira wrote on Instagram: “Wrath and death threats pause until April!” likely referring to the many spam messages she and her mother have been receiving about the album’s release.

Ferreira hasn’t released any of her own music since 2019’s ‘Downhill Lullaby’, which at the time of its release was her first solo music in six years. It was said to be the first track from her second album, which was first announced back in 2015.

2019 also saw Ferreira collaborate with Charli XCX on the track ‘Cross You Out’, which featured on the latter’s album ‘Charli’.

Advertisement

In early 2021, Ferreira shared a previously unreleased cover of David Bowie’s ‘All The Madmen’ to mark the late artist’s birthday.

“HBD DAVID BOWIE,” Ferreira captioned an Instagram post containing her cover version. “I love you (I just found this btw).” The singer noted that the cover was a “lost tape recording/demo”, in case her fans thought that it meant that she had been back in the studio.