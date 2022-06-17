Sky Ferreira says long-delayed second album is “basically done”

Sky Ferreira has given a new update on her long-delayed second album, ‘Masochism’.

The follow-up to the singer’s 2013 debut LP ‘Night Time, My Time’ has been teased on and off for more than half a decade, but in a new interview with NME she has given fans a promising update.

“It’s basically done for the most part, it’s just that some parts need to be re-recorded,” she said in this week’s Big Read, before adding: “Just the finishing touches, really.”

Advertisement

‘Masochism’ has been a long time coming. It was first scheduled for release in 2015, and has been pushed back multiple times since. Last October, she said a release date for the album had been confirmed, teasing its arrival this March.

The following month, she asserted that ‘Masochism’ was “actually coming out” in 2022, and back in January, Ferreira’s mother re-confirmed that a March release was on the cards.

When the album wasn’t released in March, Ferreira told fans to hold off on their “wrath and death threats” until April.

The singer returned last month with new single ‘Don’t Forget’, her first new music since 2019’s ‘Downhill Lullaby’ and latest teaser of second album ‘Masochism’, which has been promised for nearly a decade.

Earlier this month, she played the NOS Primavera Sound festival in Porto, Portugal debuting ‘Don’t Forget’ live as well as a new unreleased track.

Advertisement

Since releasing ‘Downhill Lullaby’, Ferreira has collaborated with Charli XCX on the song ‘Cross You Out’ (which featured on 2019’s ‘Charli’), and shared a previously unreleased cover of David Bowie’s ‘All The Madmen’ to mark what would’ve been Bowie’s 74th birthday.

She also featured in David Lynch’s revamped Twin Peaks, collaborated with Primal Scream on the shimmering synth-pop cut ‘Where The Light Gets In’ and appeared in the Oscar-nominated action film Baby Driver (which won Best Film at the NME Awards in 2018).