Skydeck channel “drunk sad karaoke energy” on new single ‘Guilty Of’

Melbourne duo Skydeck have shared new single ‘Guilty Of’, the latest to be lifted from their forthcoming second album ‘Coupon’ ahead of its arrival later this month.

The new song sees the band’s Dominic Kearton channeling what he described in a statement as “drunk sad karaoke energy” over motorik beats and gloomy FM synths.

Listen to ‘Guilty Of’ below:

“The lyrics for this one are about the different types of phoney you are at different stages of your life,” Kearton explained in an accompanying statement.

“When I was younger I did a lot of weird and unnatural shit, trying to convince other people I was cool, taking things characters said in books I was reading and trying to pass them off as my own thoughts. It’s funny thinking back to that period of time and realising these days the only person I really lie to is myself.”

Skydeck comprises Kearton along with Ciggie Witch’s Mitchum Clemens. Live, the duo are joined by Good Morning‘s Liam Parsons along with Dainis Lacey and Ambrin Hasnain of Cool Sounds.

‘Coupon’, set to arrive on August 27 via Dinosaur City and Osborne Again in Australia, will follow up their 2019 debut LP ‘Eureka Moment’. The album was completed long-distance, with the duo split between Mexico and Australia throughout its writing and recording process.