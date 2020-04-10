Skylab Radio airs unreleased Inner Varnika sets this Easter Weekend

Online radio station Skylab Radio is airing unreleased sets from Melbourne electronic music festival Inner Varnika this week, following the festival’s cancellation amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The online iteration of the festival, dubbed “Inside Varnika”, will kick off with a 2017 set from Sleep D today (April 10). The broadcast will run here every day of the Easter weekend (except Monday) from 12:00PM – 12:00AM AEST.

Many of the sets slated to be aired by Skylab will not be archived after their airing, per a Facebook post from the station.

Donations made through Skylab’s website during the Inside Varnika broadcasts will go towards keeping the “very dear and very endangered festival alive”.

Sets from Toni Yotzi, Dan White and Moopie are also scheduled for today (see schedule below). NME Australia has requested the full weekend’s schedule and will update this article to include it when we receive it.

Inner Varnika announced the cancellation of its 2020 event in late March, after trying to postpone the event until spring. Festival organisers have announced a tentative postponement until Easter 2021, but indicated the financial future of the festival was in doubt.

“Where possible we will offer those artists booked for 2020 the chance to come [and] play for us again, and where possible we want those of you who have or would have bought tickets, to join us. There will of course be a few surprises thrown in for good measure. However, all of the above is dependent upon where we end up financially after the dust settles on this year, that being metaphorical dust for once,” they wrote on social media.

“As you would expect, the festival has made a substantial financial outlay for this year already, given we were just four weeks out from the event when we decided we could not go ahead. Most of this we won’t recoup and additionally, many staff have yet to be paid. Insurance companies were not providing cover for COVID-19 upon outbreak. Like so many of you, we’ve been hit hard by this.”

They encouraged would-be festival-goers to support the festival and keep their tickets, or only request a partial refund if they are in a position to do so.

Inside Varnika Broadcast Schedule:

Good Friday, April 10

Sleep D (2017), 12:00pm AEST

Toni Yotzi (2017), 1:00pm

Dan White (2015), 3:00pm

Moopie (2018), 4:00pm