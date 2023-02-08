LA skywriter celebrates Beyoncé breaking Grammys record

A skywriter flew above LA this week to declare that Beyoncé still “made music history” despite losing out on the Grammy for Album Of The Year.

The singer’s seventh studio record ‘Renaissance’ was in the running for the award at the 65th Annual Awards last Sunday (February 5), but it was Harry Styles who clinched victory with his third solo effort ‘Harry’s House’.

However, Beyoncé broke the record for the most Grammy wins of all time after collecting four statues at this year’s ceremony. The star now has 32 Grammy trophies from across her career.

On Monday (February 6) a skywriter was spotted flying above Los Angeles with the aim to remind people of Bey’s achievement. “BEYONCÉ, YOU MADE MUSIC HISTORY,” the message from the plane read.

Fans have since shared footage of the moment on social media – check out the posts below.

Beyoncé did take home the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album Grammy for ‘Renaissance’ as well as Best Dance/Electronic Recording (‘Break My Soul’), Best Traditional R&B Performance (‘Plastic Off The Sofa’) and Best R&B Song (‘Cuff It’).

During a new interview, Bey’s husband Jay-Z explained why he believed ‘Renaissance’ should have been crowned Album Of The Year.

Accepting the award, Harry Styles said: “I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life. I listen to everyone in this category when I’m alone.”

He added: “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice. Thank you very much.”

The singer later faced criticism for his latter comment, with some noting his privileged position as a rich, attractive white male.

