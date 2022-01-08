Slash says Guns N’ Roses plan to release “entire record’s worth” of new material

Slash has spoken about the possibility of more new Guns N’ Roses music, saying the iconic rock ‘n’ roll band are set to release an “entire record’s worth” of new material.

Last year, Guns N’ Roses released two new tracks – ‘Absurd’ and ‘Hard Skool’ – that were originally written during the band’s ‘Chinese Democracy‘ era but were reworked by the band’s current lineup.

Those tracks marked the first new material featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan in 28 years. Slash and McKagan rejoined Guns N’ Roses in 2016, after leaving following their 1993 studio album, ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’.

Advertisement

And while Slash has confirmed that the band haven’t written anything new since reuniting, it seems they’re not afraid of delving into the vaults.

“As far as new Guns is concerned, we haven’t even gotten to that point of really in earnest sitting down and writing,” the guitarist said. “We’ve been doing a lot of material that’s been sort of sitting around for a while. So that will be a whole focused endeavour unto itself.”

In a new interview with Classic Rock, Slash confirmed that a new album was on the way. “There’s new Guns N’ Roses material coming out as we speak, and we’ll probably keep putting it out until the entire record’s worth of stuff is done and then put it out solid,” he said. “It’s cool. I’m enjoying working on the stuff and having a good time doing it.”

In 2019, McKagan confirmed that the reunited Guns ‘n’ Roses were working on a new album. “There’s never been a direct schedule on how we do things. I’ve heard some magnificent stuff that Axl has, really cool stuff he’s been working on. So I’m excited about the possibilities of that, of course.”

“The album is real. But the fun part and the cool part about Guns N’ Roses is we don’t really talk about it. What happens next just happens. I don’t mean to get anybody rabid. Our day will happen when it happens, that’s for sure.”