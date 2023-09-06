Slash’s first Guns N’ Roses Les Paul – the ‘Hunter Burst’ – is going to auction for $1million

Slash‘s Les Paul guitar the ‘Hunter Burst’, which was used to write Guns N’ Roses‘ iconic debut album ‘Appetite For Destruction’, is being auctioned for $1million (£796,105).

The guitar, which Slash also performed with onstage in 1985-86, was eventually sold in July 1986 and has since been exhibited at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

He picked it up from Guitars R Us and it has been retrofitted with Seymour Duncans, according to the listing. The guitar also comes with various documents of provenance and certificates of authenticity.

Bidding on Slash’s guitar ends on September 22, and you can find the listing for which here.

Meanwhile, Slash recently said he doesn’t see a Guns N’ Roses biopic happening anytime soon.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the legendary guitarist was asked if he liked the idea of creating a biopic, where he responded: “I just don’t see it happening anytime in the foreseeable future.”

He continued: “It doesn’t mean that it won’t happen ever, because who knows? I can only think down the line so far. But I’ve never been able to envision how you’re gonna get… I mean it’s one thing to try and find actors to represent the people in the band, but the other thing is all sort of theatrical depictions of life in the music scene and the everyday life of musicians and all that kinda stuff.”

Elsewhere, Chrissi Hynde recently teamed up with Guns N’ Roses to perform the harmonica on the ‘Use Your Illusion I’ track ‘Bad Obsession’.

The band also recently announced another new song entitled ‘The General’, which is set to arrive later this year. The track is set to feature as a B-side on a 7-inch vinyl version of ‘Perhaps’ which is due for release on October 27. Pre-orders are available here.