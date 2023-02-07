Slayyyter announces headline shows for 2023 Australian tour

Slayyyter (aka Catherine Garner) has announced a set of Australian headline shows for this April and May, tying in with her appearance at this year’s Groovin The Moo festival.

Following her festival sets in Adelaide, Maitland and Canberra – where she’ll take to stages alongside the likes of Alt-J, Denzel Curry, Fatboy Slim and Skepta (see the full line-up here) – Garner will start her headlining run in Sydney, performing at the Manning Bar on Monday April 24. She’ll play to fans in Melbourne that Thursday (April 27), then round April out with Groovin The Moo appearances in Bendigo and the Sunshine Coast.

Garner will then return to the spotlight on Wednesday May 3, when she headlines a show at The Brightside in Brisbane, followed by a gig in Perth that Friday (April 5). Finally, the following day (May 6), she’ll close out the tour with one last Groovin The Moo set in Bunbury.

Tickets for Garner’s headline shows go on sale at 2pm local time this Friday (February 10), with a Frontier Touring pre-sale running from 10am tomorrow (February 9) – see here for info on both sales.

The upcoming run will mark Slayyyter’s second time touring Australia, following a short trip she embarked on last April (when she played intimate club shows in Melbourne and Sydney). That run coincided with her latest release, a joint single with Pussy Riot titled ‘Hatefuck’.

Garner’s debut album, ‘Troubled Paradise’, arrived back in June of 2021. It was supported by singles like ‘Clouds’, ‘Cowboys’ and the title track. She later teamed up with Big Freedia for ‘Stupid Boy’ and Peking Duk for ‘Honest’.

Slayyyter’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Friday 21 – Kaurna/Wayville, Adelaide Showground*

Saturday 22 – Wonnarua/Maitland, Showground*

Sunday 23 – Ngambri and Ngunnawal/Canberra, Exhibition Park*

Monday 24 – Eora/Sydney, Manning Bar

Thursday 27 – Woiworung/Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday 29 – Dja Dja Wurrung/Bendigo, Prince Of Wales Showgrounds*

Sunday 30 – Kabi Kabi and Jinibara/Sunshine Coast, Kawana Sports Western Precinct*

MAY

Wednesday 3 – Yuggera/Brisbane, The Brightside

Friday 5 – Wajuk/Perth, Jack Rabbit Slims

Saturday 6 – Wardandi Noongar/Bunbury, Hay Park*

* Groovin The Moo festival dates