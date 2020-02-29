Sleaford Mods announce in-store signing events

UK electro-punks Sleaford Mods have added in-store signing events to their Australian tour.

The duo will visit Sydney’s Red Eye Records on Wednesday March 4 from 3pm-4pm and stop in Melbourne’s Rocksteady Records a week later on Wednesday March 11.

Sunday Confession. Shitting myself going on the Australia/NZ tour cos I fuckin hate spiders. — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) February 23, 2020

Sleaford Mods begin their first ever Australian tour today with their appearance at The Farmer and The Owl, alongside NME cover stars The Chats (who cited them as an influence), Hot Chip, Weyes Blood, Alex Cameron and more. The band will also hit Sydney, Melbourne, Golden Plains Festival in Meredith, A Festival Called Panama in Launceston, WOMADelaide, Brisbane, Perth and Fremantle. Details are below. Tickets are available via Handsome Tours.

This week, the band announced the release of ‘All That Glue’, a compilation of “songs spanning the last seven years of the band’s career” including “an array of crowd pleasers, B sides, unheard tracks and rarities for fans and the curious.” The album will be released on May 15 via Rough Trade.

Ahead of ‘All That Glue’s release, the band have made fan-favourite ‘Jobseeker’ available for the first time, as will footage from their acclaimed 2019 show at London’s Eventim Apollo. Watch their performance of ‘Tweet Tweet Tweet’ from that show below.

Sleaford Mods In-Store Signings:

Sydney, Red Eye Records (March 4, 3:00pm-4:00pm)

Melbourne, Rocksteady Records (11, 3:00pm-4:00pm)

Sleaford Mods Australian Tour 2020:

Sydney, Metro Theatre (March 4)

Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom (5)

Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom (11)

Brisbane, The Triffid (12)

Perth, Rosemount Hotel (13)

Fremantle, Rock Rover (14)