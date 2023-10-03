Sleater-Kinney announce new album ‘Little Rope’ and share first single ‘Hell’

Sleater-Kinney have shared details of their new album ‘Little Rope’ and a tour in support of it alongside the release of lead single ‘Hell’.
The Washington, US-formed indie rockers release their 11th album on January 19 via Loma Vista Recordings (pre-order here).
Today (October 3) the duo comprising Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein have also shared the accompanying music video for ‘Hell’ directed by Ashley Connor (The Miseducation Of Cameron Post), which stars actress and Kajillionaire filmmaker Miranda July.
‘Hell’, which was recorded at Flora Recording and Playback in Portland, Oregon with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton, is being released against the backdrop of a family tragedy.
In autumn 2022, Brownstein received a call from Tucker, who herself had just received a call from the American embassy in Italy. Years earlier, Brownstein has listed Tucker as her emergency contact on a passport form, and while she had since changed her phone number, Tucker hadn’t.
The embassy staff were desperately trying to reach Brownstein to inform her that her mother and stepfather had been killed in a car crash while holidaying in Italy.
Press material notes that although some of the album had already been written, aspects of each song (e.g. a guitar solo, the singing style, sonic approaches) were approached with grief hanging heavy.
See the tracklist and artwork for ‘Little Rope’, as well as all of Sleater-Kinney’s upcoming live shows below.
‘Little Rope’ tracklist:
01. ‘Hell’
02. ‘Needlessly Wild’
03. ‘Say It Like You Mean It’
04. ‘Hunt You Down’
05. ‘Small Finds’
06. ‘Don’t Feel Right’
07. ‘Six Mistakes’
08. ‘Crusader’
09. ‘Dress Yourself’
10. ‘Untidy Creature’
Tickets for the 2024 North American tour shows go on sale this Friday (October 6) here. Visit Sleater-Kinney’s website for more information.
The band play London’s Pitchfork festival and perform in Mexico City next month.
Sleater-Kinney tour dates:
NOVEMBER 2023
10 – London, UK @ Pitchfork London Roundhouse
19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
FEBRUARY 2024
28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
MARCH 2024
01 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
02 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
04 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
05 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory
06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
08 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
16 – New York, NY @ Racket
17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
20 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
21 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
25 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
26 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
APRIL 2024
02 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
In other news, last year the band joined Brandi Carlile on stage during her show in Portland, Oregon.