Sleep D announce new EP ‘Freak of Nature’, share first single

Melbourne dance duo Sleep D have announced their second EP of 2020, ‘Freak of Nature’. One half of the two-track release, ‘Freak Of…’, is available to stream exclusively on Bandcamp – listen to it below.

‘Freak Of…’ features a harder techno beat than the rest of their 2020 material, owed in part to the use of genre staple synths and sequencers – the Roland Jupiter 6, Super Jupiter and a TR-09. Both tracks featured prominently in the duo’s live sets over the summer of 2019/2020.

<a href="http://sleep-d.bandcamp.com/album/freak-of-nature">Freak Of Nature by Sleep D</a>

The EP’s striking artwork was designed by Ed Davis, graphic artist and co-founder of streetwear brand Brain Dead.

‘Freak of Nature’ will be released on Sleep D’s label Butter Sessions on September 18, with pre-orders for a 12″ vinyl now open.

Sleep D contributed ‘Hydralite’ to the compilation album ‘SHOUTS – 5 Years of Rhythm Section INTL’ in March. They released the three-track EP ‘BSD-01’ back in May – the first longer release since their 2019 debut album ‘Rebel Force’.

In April, online radio station Skylab Radio aired the duo’s then-unreleased 2017 set from the music festival Inner Varnika, in lieu of the planned 2020 event.

Sleep D were finalists for the 2019 Australian Music Prize, on the back of ‘Rebel Force’. The prize ultimately went to Sampa The Great, in her second AMP win.