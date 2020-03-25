Sleep D share new song from Rhythm Section INTL compilation

Melbourne dance duo Sleep D have premiered a new song, entitled ‘Hydralite’. The track will feature on an upcoming compilation from the label Rhythm Section International. Listen to it below.

‘Hydralite’ will appear on the compilation album ‘SHOUTS – 5 Years of Rhythm Section INTL’, which features 36 songs and is released on April 3. Bradley Zero founded the label in 2014. He previously ran it as a collective, hosting a radio show, studio spaces, club night and concert series.

Sleep D were recently finalists for the 2019 Australian Music Prize, on the back of their debut album ‘Rebel Force’. The prize ultimately went to Sampa The Great, in her second AMP win.

Last week, Sleep D released a vinyl-only EP on Bandcamp, coinciding with the platform’s move to donate 100% of revenue to artists for 24 hours. Fans can pick up the record from Sleep D’s Melbourne studio if they do not wish to order it. Pickups are organised via DM to the duo’s Facebook page.

Sleep D are scheduled to perform with HTRK at Melbourne’s Gasometer Hotel in late April. The shows have not yet officially been cancelled, despite the fact the venue has been forced to close to comply with the shutdown of non-essential services.