Sleep Token gig disrupted by “absolutely sinister fart”, moment goes viral

A Sleep Token gig was interrupted this weekend when an audience member appeared to fart during one of the quietest moments in the alt-metal band’s set.

The anonymous masked UK collective were performing at the Metro Theatre in Sydney, Australia, this Saturday (April 29) when one concertgoer apparently let one rip.

According to fans, the unfortunately timed toot came during the quiet piano section of the band’s track ‘Atlantic’ during a brief vocal interlude.

Advertisement

“Someone ripping a giant fart mid Atlantic in Sydney kinda ruined the mood,” a video clip of the moment was captioned on Facebook, along with a laughing emoji.

Someone ripping an absolutely SINISTER fart during a quiet bit at a Sleep Token gig is haunting me. pic.twitter.com/O7q5qCUyL7 — Glass Eating Champion (@DispoZalen) April 30, 2023

“Someone ripping an absolutely SINISTER fart during a quiet bit at a Sleep Token gig is haunting me,” a Twitter user wrote when reposting the video.

“It wasn’t even a subtle creaker or anything. Just a full blown pant burner,” they added.

Some fans also questioned the legitimacy of the flatulence, with one Twitter user replying: “It was actually just some guy making a fart noise, he was right behind me and every looked back at him saying “really dude”.”

Advertisement

“That mf sounded real, that’s all I know,” the poster replied, with another arguing they were also there and “it was actually a real fart 100%”.

The incident isn’t the first time a live music performance was interrupted by a natural bodily episode this weekend, after a concert-goer had “loud and full body orgasm” during LA Philharmonic performance on Friday night (April 28).

The incident happened while the orchestra was performing Tchaikovsky’s ‘Symphony No. 5’. “A woman in the audience had [a] loud and full body orgasm during the 5th’s second movement,” tweeted Magnus Fiennes, a composer and music producer who was in attendance. “Band politely carried on. Props to LAPhil (and Pytor Ilyich) for bringing it on.”

Meanwhile, Sleep Token recently announced details of a 2023 ‘Rituals’ North American tour kicking off this autumn.