Sleep Token sign new record deal with RCA

Sleep Token have announced a new record deal with RCA.

The mysterious London metalheads announced the news on their Instagram stories today (February 14), which linked to a post on the RCA Records page: “Welcome to the RCA family!”

So far, Sleep Token have released all of their discography, including their 2023 album ‘Take Me Back To Eden‘ through Spinefarm, a Finnish heavy metal label and subsidiary of Universal Music Group.

The announcement follows the band’s recent social media cleanse, leaving only the phrase “Nothing lasts forever” in their bio. It was initially speculated to be in response to an identity leak of a member, resulting in fears Sleep Token were going to disband.

NME reviewed ‘Take Me Back To Eden‘ when it dropped last year, giving it a five-star review: “There are more risks on ‘Take Me Back To Eden’ than Sleep Token have ever taken before, but there’s never an opportunity to doubt whether anything they attempt will succeed. It’s an ambitious, emotional monolith of a record, with all the hallmarks of future classic status.”

Sleep Token have also announced their huge UK arena tour, having recently added extra dates in London and Leeds – check out the full tour below and get your tickets here.

Sleep Token’s ‘Teeth Of God’ UK tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

25 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

26 – Manchester, Co-op Live

28 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

29 – London, The O2

30 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

DECEMBER

2 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

3 – London, The O2