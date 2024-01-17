Sleep Token wipe Instagram: “Nothing lasts forever”

Sleep Token have wiped their Instagram account, following an apparent leak of a member’s identity.

The British metal band have wiped their Instagram clean of posts, leaving behind only a profile picture of frontman Vessel and a bio that ominously reads: “Nothing lasts forever”. While this move could suggest that the band is transitioning into a new album cycle, fans are also speculating whether the move is a response to an identity leak of a band member.

The band, who notably keep their individual identities heavily guarded, recently had member III’s personal information leaked onto the internet, with the perpetrator finding and revealing their birth certificate, prompting angry responses from fans on X, and triggering concerns that Sleep Token’s latest move on Instagram suggests their disbandment.

“The fact that someone went and found III’s birth certificate and posted it, forcing him to delete all social media, is absolutely disgusting. this person may have single-handedly ruined sleep token for everyone,” read one user’s post on X. “I fucking hate Sleep Token’s fan base,” read another. “I just learned about the birth certificate thing. What the fuck is wrong with y’all?”

Nonetheless, other fans were hopeful that the band is simply ushering in a new era, with one user writing: “People are freaking out given the timing but also speculate it’s probably just new era stuff because they wouldn’t do the new masks and then just bounce with no warning.”

the fact that someone went and found iii's birth certificate and posted it, forcing him to delete all social media, is absolutely disgusting. this person may have single-handedly ruined sleep token for everyone. — ume ❀ | cr: fma (@Umxyuki) January 16, 2024

WHY DID SLEEP TOKEN WIPE THEIR FUCKING INSTAGRAM — 𝔧𝔲𝔡𝔢 (@blackenedsheeep) January 16, 2024

I fucking hate Sleep Token’s fan base. I just learned about the birth certificate thing. What the fuck is wrong with y’all? I’d wholeheartedly sympathise with them if they wanted to pack it all in at this point, and what a blow it would be if they did. Congrats everyone. https://t.co/uE12xEsVhJ — cat (@Squoggs) January 16, 2024

Sleep Token wiping their Instagram page is not how I wanted to start my morning 😭 you psychotic wenches are the fucking worst I SWEAR, what the fuck???? pic.twitter.com/PCTZclx9pw — Ari ❀ (@xStrawbari) January 16, 2024

basically sleep token deleted their instagram posts and changed their bio to "nothing lasts forever" and people are freaking out given the timing but also speculate it's probably just new era stuff because they wouldn't do the new masks and then just bounce with no warning — 𓆩 𝖗𝖞𝖉𝖊𝖗 𓆪 (@_desc3nding) January 16, 2024

While the reasons for the band’s move on Instagram have yet to be confirmed, recent activity suggests that they may be preparing for a new album cycle. In their sold-out show at London’s OVO Arena Wembley in December, the band unveiled new masks designed by Lani Hernandez-David, with member IV calling their new looks “a new era”. Additionally, they have been announced to support Bring Me The Horizon on their Australian tour in April.

In October, the band were also announced to perform alongside headliners System of a Down and Slipknot at Sick New World 2024. Other acts announced include A Perfect Circle, Alice In Chains, Bring Me The Horizon, Lamb Of God, Knocked Loose and Spiritbox.

Sleep Token’s headlining concert at Wembley Arena garnered a four-star review from NME, with Emma Wilkes highlighting the band’s tenacity despite Vessel’s illness. “With a touring schedule as relentless as Sleep Token’s in 2023, strained vocal cords might have been inevitable but tragically, its timing couldn’t have been worse,” she wrote. “But what the band deserve now is commendation for their efforts to push through.”