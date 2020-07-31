Sleeper and Snake announce new album ‘Fresco Shed’, share first single

Sleeper and Snake – the collaborative project of Melbourne musicians Al Montfort and Amy Hill – have announced they’ll release new album, ‘Fresco Shed’, in September.

Both familiar names in Melbourne’s underground music community, Montfort and Hill perform together in “dolewave” band Terry, while playing in an array of separate projects.

Montfort is perhaps best known for his work in cult art-punks Total Control along with Dick Diver, while Hill performs in Constant Mongrel and a slew of other bands.

To coincide with the announcement, the duo have shared the first single from the album, ‘Flats’, a meditation on gentrification and class disparity in the inner east Melbourne suburb of Richmond. It’s a heaving, lo-fi soundscape anchored around cello, bass, drum machine and both Montfort and Hill’s overlapping vocals, punctuated by an understated saxophone line.

‘Flats’ arrives alongside a self-made video, which you can watch below:

Scheduled to arrive on September 25, the album will be the first release on newly-established label Lulu’s Sonic Disc Club, an offshoot of beloved Melbourne record store Lulu’s. Pre-orders are available here. Outside of Australia, it’ll be available through Upset the Rhythm.

‘Fresco Shed’ marks the second album by Sleeper and Snake in as many years, after they released debut record ‘Junction in High’ last year.