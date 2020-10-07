Sleeper & Snake drop new single and video for ‘Shoot Through’

Sleeper & Snake – the collaborative project of Melbourne musicians Al Montfort and Amy Hill – have released a new single today (October 7), entitled ‘Shoot Through’.

It’s the second track to be lifted from the pair’s forthcoming LP, ‘Fresco Shed’, following on from the release of its debut single ‘Flats’ in July.

The song dropped alongside a music video, a relaxing, meditative panorama of trains travelling an urban scene, jets of neon colours splaying the shot which is interspersed with images of the pair performing side by side.

The ‘Freso Shed’ LP was originally due out last month but has been delayed to October 23. It will be the first release on the newly established label Lulu’s Sonic Disc Club, an offshoot of beloved Melbourne record store Lulu’s. Internationally, ‘Fresco Shed’ will be available through Upset The Rhythm.

The album also marks the second project by the duo in as many years, following the release of their debut LP, ‘Junction In High’, last year.

Both Montfort and Hill are familiar names in Melbourne’s underground “dolewave” community, having performed together in the band Terry.

Separately, Montfort is known for his work with cult art-punks Total Control, while Hill, a multi-instrumentalist, performs with Constant Mongrel and several other outfits.