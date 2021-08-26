Sleigh Bells embrace hyperpop with new track ‘Justine Go Genesis’

Sleigh Bells have shared another new track with ‘Justine Go Genesis’. Check out the video for the single below.

The duo are set to release their new album ‘Texis’ next month (September 10), and now comes previewed by one of the first ones Sleigh Bells wrote for the record with producer/guitarist Derek Miller.

The video for ‘Justine Go Genesis’ picks up where ‘Texis” lead single ‘Locust Laced’ left off, and references early 80’s horror films, The Twilight Zone and the band’s own live show.

‘Texis’ is Sleigh Bells’ sixth album and while it’s being released digitally in September by Lucky Number, a physical release will follow on December 3.

“We stopped worrying about whether or not we’re in or out of our comfort zone, or if we were being repetitive or formulaic,” said Miller of this new record. “The thing I’m most attracted to is the juxtaposition of happy and sad, melancholy and hope. A lot of this is about trying to hold on to a shred of optimism through sheer force of will, and I hope this music can give people some joyful energy and confidence.”

Sleigh Bells will be touring American this October and next February, alongside UK and European dates which are yet to be announced. Confirmed dates are as follows:

OCTOBER

Tuesday 5 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

Wednesday 6 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

Friday 8 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

Saturday 9 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Sunday 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

Tuesday 12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Wednesday 13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Friday 15 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Sunday 17 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Monday 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Wednesday 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Thursday 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Saturday 23 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

Tuesday 26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Wednesday 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub

Thursday 28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

FEBRUARY

Tuesday 8 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

Wednesday 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Ballroom at Taft Theatre

Friday 11 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

Saturday 12 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Sunday 13 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Tuesday 15– Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Wednesday 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Friday 18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

Saturday 19 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick

Monday 21 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

Wednesday 23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Thursday 24 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Friday 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Sunday 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Last May, Krauss led a cover of the Guns N’ Roses track ‘Rocket Queen’, recorded during lockdown as part of the Bedroom Covers series speared by YouTube channel Two Minutes To Late Night.