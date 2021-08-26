Sleigh Bells embrace hyperpop with new track ‘Justine Go Genesis’

Sleigh Bells have shared another new track with ‘Justine Go Genesis’. Check out the video for the single below.
The duo are set to release their new album ‘Texis’ next month (September 10), and now comes previewed by one of the first ones Sleigh Bells wrote for the record with producer/guitarist Derek Miller.
The video for ‘Justine Go Genesis’ picks up where ‘Texis” lead single ‘Locust Laced’ left off, and references early 80’s horror films, The Twilight Zone and the band’s own live show.
‘Texis’ is Sleigh Bells’ sixth album and while it’s being released digitally in September by Lucky Number, a physical release will follow on December 3.
“We stopped worrying about whether or not we’re in or out of our comfort zone, or if we were being repetitive or formulaic,” said Miller of this new record. “The thing I’m most attracted to is the juxtaposition of happy and sad, melancholy and hope. A lot of this is about trying to hold on to a shred of optimism through sheer force of will, and I hope this music can give people some joyful energy and confidence.”
Sleigh Bells will be touring American this October and next February, alongside UK and European dates which are yet to be announced. Confirmed dates are as follows:
OCTOBER
Tuesday 5 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
Wednesday 6 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
Friday 8 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
Saturday 9 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Sunday 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater
Tuesday 12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
Wednesday 13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
Friday 15 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
Sunday 17 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Monday 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
Wednesday 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Thursday 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Saturday 23 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
Tuesday 26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Wednesday 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub
Thursday 28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
FEBRUARY
Tuesday 8 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
Wednesday 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Ballroom at Taft Theatre
Friday 11 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
Saturday 12 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
Sunday 13 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
Tuesday 15– Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Wednesday 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
Friday 18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
Saturday 19 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick
Monday 21 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
Wednesday 23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Thursday 24 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Friday 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Sunday 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
Last May, Krauss led a cover of the Guns N’ Roses track ‘Rocket Queen’, recorded during lockdown as part of the Bedroom Covers series speared by YouTube channel Two Minutes To Late Night.