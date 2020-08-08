Slipknot appear to accidentally confirm Tortilla Man’s identity

Slipknot appears to have accidentally confirmed the identity of its newest member, Tortilla Man.

The masked metallers found a replacement percussionist last year following their far from amicable split with former member Chris Fehn. Dubbed ‘Tortilla Man’, the identity of the new bandmate hasn’t yet been officially revealed but a number of fan theories have been shared over the last year.

One ‘Knot fan and Reddit user, Les Connelly, previously shared his theory on the new guy’s identity – after guitarist Jim Root told The Art And Span Show that the mystery man as “a world-class pianist” and “a great percussionist” who is “schooled in music.”

Advertisement

After putting all of the pieces together, Connelly deduced that ‘Tortilla Man’ is Michael Pfaff, who has played with the band’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan in the band Dirty Little Rabbit, as well as Iowa’s own The Snacks – who have since replaced their own keyboardist in recent months since Slipknot’s new album campaign and touring began.

This theory has now seemingly been confirmed after a new virtual pop-up shop, selling a number of Slipknot items including neck gaiter face coverings resembling the mask of each member, listed Tortilla Man’s gaiter as “Pfaff Neck Gaiter Face Cover.”

Fans captured screenshots of the Pfaff listing before it was changed to “New Guy Neck Gaiter Face Covering.”

Yesterday (August 7), Slipknot’s Corey Taylor sent a message to those complaining about having to wear a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic, telling them to “stop whining and put your god damn mask on.”

Countries including the UK, Australia, Vietnam, Mexico, Singapore and parts of the US have introduced face mask mandates to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Advertisement

In an interview with Australia’s Triple M Rock, the Slipknot frontman was asked for his views on those who weren’t sticking to the face mask rules. “Stop whining and put your god damn mask on,” he began. “This isn’t an isolated incident. My country’s loaded with these dumbasses that think it is some sort of political standpoint or some sort of partisan garbage.

“And I’m just like, ‘Are you serious?’ Just because you haven’t had anyone in your life affected by it doesn’t mean that it’s not a real thing.”

Meanwhile, Taylor has spoken in a new interview about the process behind recording his debut solo album ‘CMFT’, saying that the experience made for “probably the most enjoyable album I’ve done since the first Slipknot album”.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman will release ‘CMFT’ on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. The record was announced last week and previewed with the tracks ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’ and ‘Black Eyes Blue’.