Slipknot appear to be teasing Knotfest Australia

Slipknot have hinted towards the Australian expansion of their own annual music festival, Knotfest, with a teaser telling local Maggots that news for them will be coming “soon”.

In a short video posted on social media, an artwork of circus tents in a field – imagery that is closely linked to Knotfest – is accompanied by a glowing red outline of Australia. The video then fades into a title card reading: “COMING SOON.”

Have a look at the teaser below:

Slipknot have long assured their Australian fans that a local iteration of Knotfest is on their radar. In 2016, percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan told Music Feeds he was “pretty positive” the band would eventually bring their “dark carnival experience” Down Under.

The following year, frontman Corey Taylor explained to The Music that Knotfest Australia was “kind of on the backburner”, but was “still something that’s kicking around” internally. “Especially with the loss of Soundwave, Big Day Out, it feels like there’s kind of a vacuum right now.”

The band’s last visit to Australia came in 2016, when Slipknot were touring off the back of their fifth album, ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’. They’ve since released two full-length records: 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, and last month’s ‘The End, So Far’.

In a four-star review of the latter, NME’s Andrew Trendell said the album “may rattle many of the metal faithful, but for the prowess and lasting impression of this record alone, this is a true Slipknot record”. He continued: “Aside from the blood, the gore, the theatrics and the noise, there’s clearly always been much more to the band’s ability to shock and surprise – and now it seems their next left turn of an era could be their most daring yet.”

Knotfest was initially launched in 2012 – where it took place in Wisconsin and Slipknot’s hometown of Iowa – and has run annually since 2014 (with the exception of 2020). In addition to its US iterations, the festival has travelled to Mexico, Columbia, Chile, Brazil, Germany, France, Finland and Japan.