Slipknot concert in Arizona paused after fans start fire in mosh pit

Slipknot fans in Arizona started a bonfire in the mosh pit of their Knotfest sideshow at the the Ak-Chin Pavilion this week.

The band were performing ‘All Out Life’ when the blaze erupted on Tuesday evening (November 2), with concertgoers keeping it alive by throwing the venue’s lounge chairs onto the pile. The concert was stopped for 30 minutes while the fire was put out, forcing Slipknot to cut ‘Duality’ and ‘Spit It Out’ from their setlist.

Take a look at some fan-shot footage of the crowd’s mid-pit bonfire below:

Earlier this week, Slipknot teased snippets of what appears to be new music. The previews came via The Chapeltown Rag, an online marketplace for the band’s own collection of NFTs. It came after frontman Corey Taylor confirmed last month that a new album was almost done, with the release of its first single imminent.

Taylor also promised fans some “cool surprises” when Slipknot performs in Los Angeles tomorrow (November 5), which will also be available to watch as a livestream.

“[We] worked on a pretty fucking killer set to put together, which we kind of pieced together over some rehearsals – just kind of trial and error, putting the show together and really got it locked tight,” he said.

The band’s most recent album, ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, was released in August of 2019.

NME gave it a five-star review, writer Jordan Bassett saying that “Slipknot have somehow remained true to their core as everything around them (and even their line-up) has changed”, with the record presenting them “more experienced, equally effective and similarly drunk on rage, self-disgust and lacerating, redemptive nihilism”.