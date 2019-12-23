Slipknot’s Corey Taylor says he’s finished writing a horror movie

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has revealed that he’s finished writing a horror movie.

Speaking to Kerrang!, the frontman revealed his plans for the gory flick: “I wrote a script for a horror movie that I’m really stoked about. And I just broke the skin on book five, so I’m working on that as well. I’ve got a lot of things going on, but I’m also making sure there’s plenty of time for my family, my marriage and home. God knows, you never know how much time you’re gonna get there.”

In a separate interview with Rolling Stone,Taylor stressed that it was still early days on the project – with finance still being actively sought.

“I’m actually working on a movie right now. I finished a script and I’m aggressively looking for investors and producers. I’ve got all this stuff that I still want to get out of my system,” he said.

Taylor’s latest project comes after Slipknot released a new video for ‘Nero Forte’ earlier this month.

The video has previously been described by the band as their attempt to try “something new.”

The song features on the masked metal icons’ sixth album ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘, which arrived back in August.

Slipknot have announced that they’re bringing Knotfest to the UK for the first time in 2020. The event, which was launched back in 2012, will hit British shores for a date in Milton Keynes on August 22 next year.

In August, Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan talked to NME about the possibility of bringing the event to the UK in the future.