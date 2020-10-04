Corey Taylor says Slipknot have started planning their next album

Corey Taylor has revealed that Slipknot are in the early stages of preparing the follow-up to last year’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.

Speaking to That Jamieson Show, the singer said: “I was just talking to Clown [percussionist M. Shawn Crahan] the other day about what we should… ‘Cause we’re obviously thinking about what the next album could be like.

“And he’s in this trippy place, dude, which is rad. I love it when he’s in this crazy mindset, because I know I’m gonna hear stuff that I’ve never heard before.

“He’s so goddamn creative, and that inspires Jim [Root, guitar]. And all the tumblers really start to fall. So it’s pretty rad. I can’t wait.”

Taylor previously told NME he considers ‘We Are Your Kind’ to be a “masterpiece”, adding: “I’m so proud of us for where we allowed ourselves to go, because it’s so personal. This is our life, so why shouldn’t we give it? We’re not going to hide it any more.”

Earlier this week (October 2), Slipknot covered Motörhead classic ‘Ace of Spades’ to celebrate one of his solo songs soundtracking WWE’s NXT Loud.

In the clip, Taylor introduces the track by saying: “We’ve been picked, right, to play on NXT tonight. Music!”

In a four-star review, NME said of Taylor’s ‘CMFT’ album: “[This] isn’t the most profound or intense album Taylor has put his hand to, but it’s certainly the most fun. He sounds in love with life, a man finally free of his darkness.”