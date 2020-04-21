Slipknot have been in talks to perform a series of intimate “throwback” live shows, according to frontman Corey Taylor.

The masked metal outfit announced the rescheduled dates for their Knotfest Japan tour yesterday (April 20), after the ongoing coronavirus crisis forced them to cancel last month’s performances.

In a recent interview with Rock Feed, Taylor spoke of how the current situation is affecting the live music industry on the whole, and how artists could adapt to the implemented ban on mass gatherings.

“[Shows] will probably be in smaller venues. Because people will be fucking scared, man,” Taylor explained. “Or, maybe outdoor venues, where people don’t feel like they’re confined.”

The musician went on to say that there will “be a sense of paranoia for a while” over attending large events, “even after there is a medicine developed, or a vaccine.”

Taylor was then asked if he could see Slipknot performing in smaller spaces, with it being suggested that larger venues would be the last to re-open after the lockdown is lifted.

“We’ve actually talked about doing something like that for years, and doing a throwback show,” he revealed. “And doing a throwback show in a way where we wear the old gear as well.

“But that’s… I mean, I don’t know, few and far between. We’d have to make sure that we could do it in a safe way, obviously. Not just from a coronavirus standpoint, I mean that would be insanity. But, we’ll see. It would be insane.”

Speaking of the challenge Slipknot would face in attempting to scale down their live setup, Taylor said: “We have so much crap now, we’d have to go to Guitar Center and start finding shit – like, ‘Clown, you take that kit and Frankenstein it. We’ll just put it in there. No, you can’t shit on it! [laughs]’. It’d be funny, it’d be insane.”

You can watch the full interview above.

Meanwhile, Slipknot’s documentary Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life was recently made available to watch online for free.