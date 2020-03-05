Slipknot postpone Asia tour following coronavirus outbreak

Slipknot have postponed their forthcoming Asia tour following the global outbreak of coronavirus.

The band were due to perform a set of dates in Asia — including two Knotfest dates in Tokyo, Japan — between March 20-29.

Slipknot have now confirmed that they are postponing the dates “in light of global health concerns” following the outbreak of coronavirus.

“While decisions like this are not easy, the safety and well-being of the band’s fans always comes first,” a statement from the band, which you can see in full below, reads.

“Further in this case, the bands and artists, crew and local employees are also equally affected, and as such, this was the only responsible decision that could be made.”

Slipknot added that they intend to return to Asia “very soon” so “that everyone can be ensured of the best experience possible”.

You can see the affected Slipknot dates below.

March

20 – Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest

21 – Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest

24 – Singapore – Singapore Rock Fest

27 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic Festival

29 – Manila, Philippines – Amoranto Stadium

The band are the latest in a growing number of artists to have their touring plans affected by the outbreak of coronavirus. The likes of The National, Foals and Green Day are among those who have either postponed or cancelled gigs due to the growing health crisis.

The Miami-held Ultra Music Festival 2020, meanwhile, is reportedly set to be cancelled over fears about coronavirus.