Slipknot re-release music video catalogue in HD

Before releasing their seventh album at the end of this month, Slipknot have trawled through the archives and compiled their catalogue of music videos in high-definition.

It marks the first time that many of their earliest clips – including those for cuts from their 1999 self-titled debut, 2001’s ‘Iowa’ and 2004’s ‘Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)’ – are available to view online in HD. Videos for some tracks, including ‘My Plague’ and ‘The Blister Exists’, are still only available in standard definition (up to 480p), with no word on whether or not those will updated in the future.

For now, the compilation sports 21 HD videos (and, oddly, the SD clip for ‘Dead Memories’). Have a look at the videos for ‘Wait And Bleed’, ‘Spit It Out’ and ‘Duality’ below, and see the full playlist here.

Between 1999 and 2022, Slipknot have released a total of 30 music videos. All of the videos for tracks from their three most recent albums – 2014’s ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’, 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ and the upcoming ‘The End, So Far’ – have been directed by percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan.

Clown also co-directed three of the videos for 2009’s ‘All Hope Is Gone’ – ‘Dead Memories’, ‘Sulfur’ and ‘Snuff’ – with P. R. Brown, and helmed clips for ‘The Blister Exists’ and ‘The Nameless’ on the back of ‘Vol. 3’. His directorial debut came in the form of 2004’s music video for that same album’s single ‘Vermillion’, which he co-directed with Tony Petrossian. The pair later teamed up to helm a clip for ‘Before I Forget’.

Slipknot are currently gearing up to release ‘The End, So Far’, their seventh studio album, on September 30 via Roadrunner. Thus far, it’s spawned a trio of singles: ‘The Chapeltown Rag’, ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’ and ‘Yen’.

Back in July, frontman Corey Taylor said new album “felt almost like a reset” for Slipknot, noting that he “could get away from the shit that I’ve needed to say, and get back to the stuff that I want to say”. His quotes came after drummer Jay Weinberg teased that the band “turned up the dials on experimentation” for the album, with DJ Sid Wilson saying he sampled “different moons around different planets” for tracks on it.

Earlier this month, Taylor addressed rumours that, because of the title ‘The End, So Far’, the new album signals Slipknot’s impending break-up. “People have been talking about the end of Slipknot since 2003, so it doesn’t really matter,” he said in a new interview. “If I had a nickel for every time I’ve had to straighten fans out, I’d have a shit-tonne of nickels, let’s put it that way.”

Meanwhile, Taylor has revealed that he’s planning to record his “darker” second solo album early next year, and is considering a new musical project with Slipknot and former Stone Sour bandmate Jim Root.