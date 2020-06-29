Slipknot share home video collection remembering their chaotic early days

Slipknot have shared their notorious home video collection, reliving their chaotic early days, online.

The half-hour video, entitled Welcome To Our Neighborhood, was originally shared in 1999 and has been re-released to mark the 21st birthday of the band’s self-titled debut album.

The video features live footage, interview segments and behind-the-scenes clips from the earliest days of the band, who won Best Band In The World at the NME Awards 2020 earlier this year.

Watch Welcome To Our Neighborhood below.

An official description of the film reads: “People wanted to see what made Slipknot tick, and, ready for it or not, the band delivered with the comprehensive Welcome To Our Neighborhood.”

During the coronavirus lockdown, Slipknot have been hosting a virtual edition of their Knotfest touring roadshow after their entire summer touring schedule was cancelled last month.

So far, the virtual Knotfest has aired sets from the likes of Lamb Of God, Megadeth and Trivium.

Meanwhile, the band’s frontman Corey Taylor is releasing a book made up of the phrases used exclusively by the band’s notorious percussionist, Clown.

“The great thing about Clown, and people who know him will back me up on this is his – God, how do I phrase it – his liberal use of changing phrases that we’ve all used for years, and basically bending them to his will,” Taylor said.

Taylor has also revealed that he’s finished work on his debut solo album, which he calls “a hybrid of different genres”.