Slipknot’s Sid Wilson spooks fans while teasing new mask and new era

Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson has teased a new look and new era for the band, though some fans were left alarmingly misled.

Yesterday (January 15), Wilson took to Instagram to preview a new look, the post depicting him holding an older mask while donning new headgear, which looks like a dark helmet. In the post’s caption, he wrote: “Say goodbye to this guy and get ready for the new look”.

Though the “guy” referred to in Wilson’s post likely refers to his old mask, some fans who skimmed through the post became concerned about Wilson’s membership status in Slipknot considering the band’s recent lineup changes, including the abrupt departure of keyboardist and sampler Craig Jones in June 2023, and more shockingly, their sacking of longtime drummer Jay Weinberg in November.

Multiple comments on the Instagram post reflect fans’ concern that Wilson had parted ways with Slipknot. “For a moment I thought Sid is also saying goodbye,” read one comment. Another commenter wrote: “Christ almighty, I thought he was saying goodbye… don’t do that to us!” Other fans appeared to joke about the misunderstanding in light of the band’s recent departures, with one writing: “Watch Sid get fired for changing up his mask”.

When Slipknot “parted ways” with Weinberg in November, their official statement read that the band were “intent on evolving” and that Weinberg’s departure was a “creative decision” by the collective. In Weinberg’s personal statement, he wrote that he was “heartbroken and blindsided” by the decision, adding that he was informed of his firing over the phone.

Weinberg, who had been a part of the band for ten years following the death of original drummer Joey Jordison, also wrote that he hoped he could play music again soon: “I don’t know how, and I don’t know when, but I look forward to creating loud, passionate, and heartfelt music that we enjoy together again.”

Frontman Corey Taylor has since shut down rumours that Jeramie Kling, formerly of Venom Inc, was set to replace Weinberg behind the drum kit.

In December, founding member Shawn “Clown” Crahan spoke to NME about Slipknot’s current state, and their plans for 2024. In the conversation, Crahan expressed that the band are aiming to “[harness] the energy” of late members Paul Gray and Joey Jordison, ahead of their upcoming UK and European tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

“They weigh heavy on my heart at the moment and there are so many things happening in my mind about yesteryear,” he stated. “I remember it like it was yesterday. Everything I experienced 25 years ago on that first album set the precedent for me sitting here today, so it only makes sense to try to come back and [celebrate those] things the best we can.”