Slipknot “pave the way for evolution” and surprise-release new EP ‘Adderall’

Slipknot have today (June 9) surprise released a new EP, ‘Adderall’ – you can listen to it below.

The release follows on from last year’s offering, ‘The End, So Far‘ and standalone single, ‘Bone Church‘.

The band have also shared some new videos – one for ‘Memories (Adderall – Rough Demo)’ and one for ‘Death March’, directed by M. Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan. “Deconstructing to continuously pave the way for evolution,” he said of the releases. “At this point in the program nothing is safe.”

Check out the videos and the new EP below:

The band also seem to be teasing the addition of a new member.

Yesterday (June 8), the band took to social media with an image of an unknown hooded member in a new mask, leading fans to speculate that a new member of the band was going to be announced soon.

Prior to posting the image, Slipknot posted a statement on social media saying that longtime sampler and keyboardist Craig Jones has parted ways with the band. They said nothing more about the situation, expect that they wish him the best of luck. Slipknot have since deleted the post.

However, a post on the Knotfest website – Slipknot’s own music festival – remains active, and includes a statement on Craig Jones’ departure. Jones has been a member of the band since 1996, providing samples and keyboard support. He has recorded and performed with the Iowan metal outfit through all of their seven studio albums to date.

The developments come shortly after the band kicked off their European tour yesterday (June 8). Before the tour’s kickoff, percussionist and backing vocalist Shawn “Clown” Crahan took to social media to announce that he would be sitting out of the tour to support his wife “through health issues”. He added that he would return to the stage as soon as possible.

Jones’ departure and replacement – if confirmed – would mark the fourth time a new member has been brought on in place of an original member. Most recently, the brand brought on Michael Pfaff as percussionist Chris Fehn’s replacement in 2019, only revealing his identity in March last year.

Prior to that, Slipknot welcomed drummer Jay Weinberg and bassist Alessandro Venturella in 2014 to replace Joey Jordison, who died in 2021, and Paul Gray, who died in 2010.

Slipknot’s ongoing European tour will see the nine-piece perform 17 shows throughout June, including a headlining slot at Download on June 11. Check out the weather forecast for Download here.

Slipknot’s remaining 2023 European tour dates are:



June 10 – Interlaken, Switzerland – Greenfield

June 11 – Donnington, UK – Download

June 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

June 14 – Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhall

June 16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

June 17 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop

June 18 – Clisson, France – Hellfest Open Air

June 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

June 21 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

June 23 – Hockenheim, Germany – Download

June 24 – Munich, Germany – Königsplatz

June 25 – Bologna, Italy – Knotfest

June 27 – Nîmes, France – Arena of Nîmes

June 29 – Lisbon, Portugal – Evil Live

June 30 – Viveird, Spain – Resurrection Fest