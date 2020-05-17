Slipknot take fans behind-the-scenes of ‘Unsainted’ music video in new featurette

Slipknot have shared a behind-the-scenes look at their ‘Unsainted’ music video – watch it below.

The cult-heavy video, which was directed by the band’s own M. Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan, was released on May 16, 2019, and contains nods to popular landmarks in Slipknot’s hometown of Des Moines, Iowa.

‘Unsainted’ appears on the masked metal band’s latest album, ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, which was released back in August and scored the band their first UK Number One album in 18 years.

Advertisement

The record knocked Ed Sheeran’s ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ off the top spot in the UK Official Albums Chart after a combined 31,800 chart sales in its first week of release.

According to NME writer Jordan Bassett., the metal band’s sixth studio album is “an astonishing record: a roaring, horrifying delve into the guts of the band’s revulsion, a primal scream of endlessly inventive extreme metal and searing misanthropy.”

Watch the behind-the-scenes video for ‘Unsainted’ below:

‘Unsainted’ inspired many cover versions, including one by a violin player that went viral back in October.

Another Slipknot fan Maren Alford covered the track on drums. Shortly after, Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg invited her to the band’s’ Knotfest Roadshow’ in Dallas and she hung out with Weinberg himself backstage.

Advertisement

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy also shared a cover, performing an acoustic rendition of the track.

Earlier this month, Slipknot cancelled their entire summer 2020 tour due to the coronavirus crisis.

The band were set to bring their Knotfest event to the UK for the very first time this August, with a performance scheduled for Milton Keynes’ National Bowl.

On May 13, the group posted an official statement to their social media channels to confirm that none of their live shows would be taking place this year.