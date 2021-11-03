Slipknot appear to be teasing new music on NFT website

Slipknot have teased snippets of what appear to be new music on an NFT website.

The site – The Chapeltown Rag – is an online marketplace for the band’s NFTs and it displays a collection of nine non-fungible token samples that each play a short audio clip when selected.

Slipknot fans spotted the site earlier this week by way of the official Knotfest website, where a banner ad linking to the site proclaims, “Read All About It If You Want to Know.” You can listen to the clips here.

It comes after frontman Corey Taylor last month confirmed that the band’s new album is almost done and that the first single will be coming soon.

He said: “It’s pretty much done. I’d say it’s probably about 80 per cent done. We’re finishing up some music [and] I’ve got a couple more songs to sing.”

“However, I will say this: don’t be surprised if in the next month or so you hear something new.”

Taylor also gave some hints about what the album’s lead single might sound like. He said it is “more of a ​‘let’s bludgeon everybody and remind them why we’re still Slipknot’ kind of vibe”.

Meanwhile, the Slipknot frontman recently promised fans some “cool surprises” when they perform their Knotfest Los Angeles show this Friday (November 5).

“The cool thing is that we really worked on a pretty fucking killer set to put together, which we kind of pieced together over some rehearsals – just kind of trial and error, putting the show together and really got it locked tight,” Taylor said.

“But, having said that, we’ve got some cool surprises ready for Knotfest LA. Just for the fact that our career’s kind of been leading towards this now. And the fact that we have such a stacked line-up – not just Bring Me, but, obviously, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange, my son’s band Vended, my wife’s dance [group] is gonna be doing an incredible show right before Bring Me The Horizon plays.”

Slipknot returned to the stage on September 4 after an 18-month break to play the Rocklahoma festival, where Taylor also debuted his new mask.

The band’s last album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ was released in August 2019. They will be hitting the road next year for a series of tour dates in Europe.