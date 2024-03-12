Slipknot to bring 25th anniversary show to Knotfest Australia 2025

Slipknot have announced that they will be bringing their special 25th anniversary tour to Australia next year.

However, the tour will come in the form of Slipknot’s Knotfest Australia offering for 2025, rather than a standalone tour. Dates for Knotfest Australia 2025 have yet to be announced, nor has a line-up or ticketing details.

The announcement comes ahead of Knotfest Australia taking place next week – March 21 in Melbourne, March 23 in Sydney and March 24 in Brisbane.

Headlining Knotfest Australia 2024 are Pantera and Disturbed, with marquee performances by Lamb Of God, Asking Alexandria, The Hu, Escape The Fate and others. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Knotfest Australia 2025 will also mark Slipknot’s first shows Down Under with their new drummer – who has been teased, but not yet revealed. This past weekend, the band took to social media to tease their new drummer through an image of a broken drumstick snapped during band rehearsals.

It comes as the band are set to hit the road in April – it will mark their first shows in a decade without drummer Jay Weinberg, who was fired in November last year. Weinberg has since joined Suicidal Tendencies.