Slipknot have announced an online edition of their signature touring music festival Knotfest, featuring concerts and exclusive interviews from themselves, Underoath and Code Orange.

Knotfest’s planned events in the UK and the US, along with Slipknot’s entire summer touring schedule, were cancelled earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For digital Knotfest, the band will stream their 2019 headlining set from Belgium’s Graspop Festival – recorded prior to the release of their latest album, ‘We Are Not Your Kind’. The band’s drummer, Shawn “Clown” Crahan, will participate in an exclusive interview with Code Orange’s singer and drummer, Jami Morgan, as part of his new interview series, The Electric Theater.

Underoath and Code Orange will also stream a set each: the former from 2016 at Las Vegas’ Brooklyn Bowl and the latter recorded in an empty venue in March at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The livestream will kick off at 3pm PT (11pm BST) on May 29 on the Knotfest website.

The new online event is just the beginning for Knotfest; the social media announcement this morning promised the site would “capture all facets of the culture across visual, audio and written media”. More interviews from Clown’s Electric Theater series – which already features August Burns Red, Body Count and Periphery – are expected.

Last week, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor announced he’s finished work on his debut solo album.

“We went in and we recorded 25 songs in about two and a half weeks, and we did everything live. And it’s dope – really, really cool,” he said on Halestorm vocalist Lzzy Hale’s YouTube series We Are Hear.

Slipknot won Best Band In The World at the 2020 NME Awards earlier this year.

NME called their sixth album, 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, “a roaring, horrifying delve into the guts of the band’s revulsion, a primal scream of endlessly inventive extreme metal and searing misanthropy” in a five-star review.