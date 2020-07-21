Slipknot to postpone Knotfest At Sea cruise “for the foreseeable future”

Slipknot have announced that their Knotfest At Sea cruise has been postponed “for the foreseeable future” as a direct result of coronavirus.

The masked metal icons were due to hit the seas for a four-day cruise from Barcelona this August, joined by a line-up that included the likes of Anthrax, Behemoth and Devildriver.

While the band subsequently announced that the voyage would be postponed until 2021, they’ve now confirmed that it will not be rescheduled after all.