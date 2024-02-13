Slipknot’s Clown addresses “misunderstandings about who started the band”

Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has said there are “real misunderstandings” about how the band formed.

During a recent interview, the musician said the three musicians who originally started the masked metal outfit were himself, late Slipknot bassist Paul Gray and lead vocalist Andrew Rouw (aka Anders Colsefni).

This trio all contributed to Slipknot’s 1996 independent debut album ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.’ alongside late drummer Joey Jordison, and guitarists Donnie Steele and Josh Brainard.

Speaking to The Break Down With Nath & Johnny yesterday (February 12), Crahan explained (via Loudwire): “There’s all these real misunderstandings about who started the band or whatever. And the bottom line is it was Andy Rouw, the original singer, myself and Paul.”

He continued: “Andy ended up leaving really early in the game. And so once we were signed, it was just basically Paul and I.

“I’m here to tell you my friend Paul Gray was at my wedding three years prior [to] he and I and Andy starting the band. And that’s that. And so I had family.”

Crahan added: “I had two kids at that moment. When Paul came to the wedding, we were eight months pregnant walking down the aisle.

“Then we start the band, and then a year or so after starting the band, we get pregnant and have our third child, and we have that child before we’re signed.”

Slipknot’s seventh and latest album, ‘The End, So Far’, was released in September 2022. At the end of last year, the band announced a 2024 UK and European tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut LP (1999).

When speaking to NME about the forthcoming shows, Crahan teased that a new album was “happening” but said it was currently “another plan” separate from the tour.

“These live dates are coming first and we’re here to have a good time,” he continued. “This band has never been happier, and that takes a lot because we’ve been through a lot — drugs, women, money, fame, ego, isolation. But we are on track.”