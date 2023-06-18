Slipknot’s Clown drops out of tour shows again due to wife’s “medical situation”

Shawn “Clown” Crahan has pulled out of the remainder of Slipknot’s European tour and festival shows this month due to his wife’s “medical situation”.

The Slipknot percussionist updated fans via the band’s official Twitter account today (June 18), confirming that he won’t play any more gigs this June but intends to return for July’s short run of shows.

“Unfortunately I had to return back home to be with my wife due to her medical situation,” Clown began his message. “Thank you for the overwhelming support for the few shows I was able to make. I’m so sorry for missing the remainder of these shows, I was really looking forward to being there.

Advertisement

“As always, I’m so gracious for your overwhelming support for our family. I will be seeing you all at our shows in July. See you soon and hail Slipknot.”

Hello to all of our fans. Unfortunately I had to return back home to be with my wife due to her medical situation. Thank you for the overwhelming support for the few shows I was able to make. I’m so sorry for missing the remainder of these shows, I was really looking forward to… pic.twitter.com/z28Uep2BLN — Slipknot (@slipknot) June 18, 2023

Earlier this month the musician was forced to drop out of a number of Slipknot gigs due to his wife’s health.

“I would like to take a moment to tell everyone that I’m back home supporting my wife through some health issues, and I’ll be back on the road as soon as I can,” he wrote at the time. “We’ve been through this before and as always, we appreciate the love and support”.

Clown performed a handful of gigs this month including the band’s headline slot at Download Festival.

Advertisement

Slipknot have a couple of live dates next month: Rock Fest in Wisconsin on July 14 and Inkcarceration Festival in Ohio on July 16.

The metal legends released their seventh studio album ‘The End, So Far’ in September last year, marking their final release with longtime record label Roadrunner Records.

In other Slipknot news, earlier this month the band surprise released a new EP, ‘Adderall’ and shared some new videos – one for ‘Memories (Adderall – Rough Demo)’ and one for ‘Death March’, directed by Clown.