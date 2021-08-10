Slipknot’s Clown says even without COVID, he won’t ever stop wearing a mask

Slipknot‘s Shawn “Clown” Crahan has said he will continue to wear protective face masks even if the risks surrounding COVID-19 one day dissipate.

In a new interview with Forbes, the percussionist said: “I’m not ever going to stop wearing a mask, COVID or not. I’ve been in this business 25 years, and people are filthy all over the world.

Clown continued, saying: “We live in a filthy world, and we live in a world where people don’t wash their hands, they wipe their nose and they open the door and then you touch it.

“I have four children and I know what it’s like to drop your kid off at school and they come home sick and then you’re sick.”

Slipknot are currently mourning the loss of their founding drummer Joey Jordison, who died on Monday July 26, aged 46.

Though a cause of death has yet to be confirmed, his family issued a statement that read: “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow.

“To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music.”

The remaining members of Slipknot shared an emotional tribute to their bandmate via social media.

Corey Taylor, Jim Root and Clown all posted a single black tile to their respective social media accounts.