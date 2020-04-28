News Music News

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor is auctioning off guitars for coronavirus relief

The auction is live now on eBay

Anna Rose
Corey Taylor of Slipknot performs live in 2019
Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Quebec City, Canada 2019 CREDIT: Ollie Millington/Redferns

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has announced a special auction of 13 guitars in support of COVID-19 relief.

The auction features a mix of electric, bass and acoustic guitars taken from his personal collection. Highlights include Gibson Les Paul Classic and Sunburst guitars, a Gibson Dave Grohl Signature Guitar (one of only 400 in the world), as well as Olympia and Yamaha electric guitars. All items have been signed by the musician and come with a letter of authenticity.

The money raised from the sale of the instruments will go directly to Direct Relief, a not-for-profit charity that provides global financial relief to people affected by disease, poverty and natural disaster.

The auction is live now. Find all of the guitars on eBay here.

Taylor has been highly active throughout the coronavirus pandemic, announcing several new endeavours. Most recently, the metal musician and his wife, Alicia Taylor, announced a “plant-based taco truck”. At the time of the announcement, which they’d teased some days before going public, the couple said the truck combined their love of food “with a healthier lifestyle” after they went “plant-based” last year.

Slipknot recently took part in the PlayOn virtual festival, a fundraiser for the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund that also featured Green Day, Paramore and Korn.

